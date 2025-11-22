Florida man arrested after dark web probe leads to multiple felony charges

article

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kissimmee man accused of possessing child sexual abuse materials following a multi-agency investigation involving the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials identified the suspect as Janderson Freitas-Leite.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators were alerted after NCMEC reported that an individual was using the "Dark Web" to purchase illegal child sexual abuse material. Detectives say the suspect used Bitcoin to obtain the content.

Reports suggest that on November 14, ICAC detectives executed a residential search warrant at Freitas-Leite’s apartment at The Teale Apartments in Kissimmee. During the operation, detectives interviewed Freitas-Leite and seized several electronic devices, including cell phones and laptop computers.

A forensic review of those devices provided detectives with probable cause to pursue criminal charges.

According to officials, an arrest warrant was later issued on November 20, for Freitas-Leite for the following charges:

Eight counts of Possession of Photo/Video of Sexual Performance by a Child

One count of Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device

Freitas-Leite was taken into custody on the same day and booked into the Orange County Jail. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information related to this case or other similar incidents is urged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.