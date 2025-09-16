Florida man arrested after allegedly chasing, shooting at another man test-driving motorcycle

The Brief Isaiah MacDonald, 23, has been arrested following an incident that took place over the weekend in Lake County. MacDonald is accused of chasing after and shooting at a man who was test-driving a motorcycle. The motorcyle rider said he and MacDonald were friends growing up, but that he hadn't spoken with him in years.



A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly chased after and shot at another man who was test-driving a motorcycle over the weekend in Lake County.

What led to the man's arrest?

What we know:

On the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 14, a deputy with the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said they responded to a call for service involving a reported incident of a motorcycle rider being pursued and shot at by a man driving a white Jeep Cherokee in the Astor area.

The rider told the deputy that he was test-driving the motorcycle and traveling from campsites in the residential area of River Road to another location when he first noticed the Jeep following him closely.

In a Lake County arrest affidavit, the rider described the Jeep as "staying on his tail" and behaving aggressively. The rider said he attempted to evade the Jeep by increasing his speed and making several turns, but the car continued to follow him.

At one point, the rider told the deputy that he saw the driver of the Jeep point a firearm out of the car's window. He said he then heard two gunshots.

Isaiah MacDonald (Credit: Lake County Jail)

Fearing for his life, the rider said he continued to attempt to evade the Jeep, even entering into oncoming traffic and losing control at a turn.

The rider identified the driver of the Jeep as 23-year-old Isaiah MacDonald, who he said he recognized, as they were friends growing up. The rider told deputies that he had not been in contact with MacDonald in recent years, but he had randomly received a text message from him shortly after the incident, asking "When's a good time to come over?" and denying involvement in the altercation.

MacDonald was later located by officials and denied any involvement. However, investigators say his story did not line up, and a box of ammunition was spotted in his car. After agreeing to have his car searched, deputies allegedly also found ammunition, several smoking devices and drugs.

MacDonald was arrested and taken to the Lake County Detention Center. He is facing myriad charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, as well as multiple drug possession charges.