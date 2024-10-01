Florida man arrested, accused of attacking deputies in Walmart after son caught allegedly trespassing

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Flagler County man was arrested after attacking deputies who had contacted him to pick up his child who was trespassing at a local Walmart.

On Saturday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of a group of juveniles causing disturbances inside a Walmart. The juveniles, all under 16, were seen riding bikes through the store, yelling, cursing at customers, and setting off car alarms.

Deputies later found the group near Cypress Edge Dr. and recognized several of the teens and contacted their parents.

One of the parents, 34-year-old Jonah Harrington from Palm Coast, arrived at the scene and immediately confronted law enforcement.

Harrington ran up to a deputy and shoved him. When two other deputies tried to detain him, Harrington struck one officer on the hand and resisted the efforts of the third deputy to secure him in handcuffs.

Ignoring commands to cooperate, Harrington attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended after a brief struggle.

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Rick Staly commented on the incident, saying, "The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. We asked parents to pick up their children because they were causing trouble, but this parent chose to attack our deputies instead".

Harrington was arrested and charged with three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault for resisting arrest with violence. He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on bond.