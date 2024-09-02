Suspected intoxicated man fires several shots into neighbor's home while aiming at tree, deputies say

A man in Florida suspected of drinking and firing his gun in his backyard was aiming for a tree, but instead struck his fence and his neighbor's home – where 2 children and their parents were forced to take cover in a bathroom, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

Fortunately, no one inside the home – three adults and two children, an infant and a 7-year-old – were hurt. The man suspected of firing the gun was arrested.

Deputies responded to a home on Evergreen Terrance, north of DeLand, on Sunday after the family took cover and called 911. The family and children were evacuated from the home as deputies tried to figure out where the shots were coming from, VSO said.

Deputies determined that the bullets were coming from another home on Virginia Avenue, a nearby street, where 38-year-old Alex Kudlack was attempting to shoot at a tree in his backyard, VSO said.

VSO said several rounds missed the tree and struck a fence and the mobile home.

"I'm a dumb***" — Suspect Alex Kudlack via bodycam video

While handcuffed and standing outside his garage, Kudlack tells one of the deputies: "I'm a dumb***."

The video then cuts to deputies walking around Kudlack's backyard where bullet holes were found in his fence.

"So, what tree was he shooting at," a deputy asked. "At least he was fairly accurate, sorta."

The man was arrested and booked into jail on four counts of:

Shooting into a dwelling

Using a firearm while under the influence

Child endangerment

Criminal mischief

According to online jail records, he was being held on a $17,000 bond for all charges. As of Sunday afternoon, he was still in jail custody.