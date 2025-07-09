Florida man accused of using phone to record underage girls in fitting rooms at Plato's Closet

The Brief A Seminole County man is facing a video voyeurism charge after police said he used his cell phone to record underage girls in the fitting rooms of a Plato's Closet store. The incident was captured on the store's surveillance camera. He was booked into jail on a $5,000 bond.



A Florida man was arrested Tuesday on a video voyeurism charge after he allegedly used his cell phone to record underage girls inside a Seminole County store over the Fourth of July weekend.

What we know:

On Saturday, police officers responded to Plato's Closet on Alafaya Trail regarding a man – later identified as 39-year-old Brian Bishop – was seen using his phone to record girls in the store's fitting rooms, officials said.

According to the Oviedo Police Department, surveillance footage showed Bishop carrying clothing items and intentionally dropping a pair of pants near the fitting rooms on at least three occasions. Each time he bent down to retrieve the pants, he reportedly placed his phone beneath the fitting room doors to record inside.

Surveillance images of Brian Bishop at Plato's Closet shared by the Oviedo Police Department.

The incident came to an end after the girls noticed the phone and began yelling. Bishop then left the store.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the diligent work of our detective, along with the community who shared the Police Department’s social media posts, 39-year-old Brian Bishop was found and placed under arrest," a spokesperson for the police department said in a news release. "He was taken to the Seminole County Jail on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, and is charged with video voyeurism and booked on a $5,000 bond."

Pictured: Brian Bishop (Credit: Oviedo Police Department)

What's next:

Bishop is set to appear before a judge for his first court appearance on Wednesday at 2 p.m.