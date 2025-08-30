Florida man accused of slamming dog to the ground, headbutting patrol car during arrest

The Brief Christopher Stanley, 39, was arrested on Thursday following a disturbance at the Gator's Dockside in Port Canaveral. Deputies say Stanley was drunk and disturbing the peace at the restaurant, and he had thrown his dog on the ground. Stanley also allegedly slammed his head into a patrol car and threatened officials. Stanley is facing multiple charges following the incident, and his dog has been taken to an animal hospital for evaluation



A Florida man was arrested on Thursday in Brevard County after he allegedly slammed a small dog onto the ground, headbutted a patrol car and threatened deputies.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

The Brevard County Communications Center received a call reporting a disturbance around 8:04 p.m. on Thursday at the Gator's Dockside located at 683 Dave Nisbet Drive in Port Canaveral.

The caller said that a drunk guest was charging at her and had thrown his dog on the ground.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Deputies met with the man, who was identified as 39-year-old Christopher Stanley. The officials said Stanley was screaming and looking for his dog and personal items.

The bartender told deputies that she wanted Stanley trespassed, and that he was causing a disturbance in the Tiki Bar.

According to an arrest report, Stanley continued to yell curse words and disturb the business while in the parking lot.

Stanley was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication.

Christopher Stanley (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Once placed in handcuffs, Stanley allegedly reared his head back and slammed it down on the hood of one of the patrol cars, causing a dent in the hood.

Once on the ground, deputies say Stanley began to threaten to kill, beat up and make other threats towards law enforcement.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

In a sworn statement with law enforcement, a manager at the business said she saw Stanley carrying his dog, Wilson, out into the parking lot, where he allegedly raised his arm above his head and threw the dog to the ground, stating "he's your problem now." Wilson whimpered and ran off.

Christopher Stanley's dog, Wilson. (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say Wilson was located and brought to an animal hospital for evaluation, and Stanley was taken to the Brevard County Jail.

Stanley is facing charges related to animal cruelty, threats to law enforcement, resisting with violence, disorderly intoxication, breach of the peace, criminal mischief and violation of probation.

What they're saying:

"Folks, if you have enough evil in your heart, whether you're drunk or not, to do that to this little baby, you deserve to sit in jail because if you can do that to an animal, you can do it to a human," Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.