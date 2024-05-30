Florida man accused of sex battery after luring child using SnapChat, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida man was taken to jail after he allegedly sexually battered a child he lured from their home using the Snapchat app.

Talil Maleek Vann, 22, was arrested on a charge of sexual battery on a victim under 12 years old, according to a news release from the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

The arrest came following a month-long investigation, during which time detectives allege Vann operated under the usernames "TMV_202" and "Aaliyah_pe23," pretending to be a teenage girl, soliciting the assistance from other girls to help "catch their boyfriend cheating."

Detectives said Vann would encourage the juveniles to send photographs of themselves, even offering them money through Cash App.

Vann remains at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility with no bond.

If anyone has information concerning this case or believes their child has been in contact with Vann, please call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at (407) 339-2441 or dial 911. Anonymous tips may also be reported through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).