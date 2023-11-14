Expand / Collapse search

Florida man accused of shooting spouse, brother-in-law at hotel following wedding

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Florida Man
FOX 35 Orlando

Florida Crime of the Week

Several Central Florida middle school students were bit by rats, an Ocala man jumped in to save a woman from being carjacked in the Starbucks drive-thru: Here's FOX 35's Crime of the Week

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A Florida man was arrested after reportedly shooting his spouse and brother-in-law following a wedding in Franklin, Tennessee, over the weekend, according to police.

Cody Wiggins, 29, was booked into the Williamson County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, and tampering with evidence, the Franklin Police Department said in a news release

Franklin police officers were called out to the Marriott of Cool Springs around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of an "active shooter."

MORE HEADLINES:

When they arrived at the hotel, they found the two injured victims and immediately began rendering aid. 

They were taken to Vanderbilt Hospital. As of Tuesday morning, their conditions remain unknown.

Wiggins left the hotel before officers arrived but was later found by police in a nearby subdivision.