Florida man accused of shooting spouse, brother-in-law at hotel following wedding

A Florida man was arrested after reportedly shooting his spouse and brother-in-law following a wedding in Franklin, Tennessee, over the weekend, according to police.

Cody Wiggins, 29, was booked into the Williamson County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, and tampering with evidence, the Franklin Police Department said in a news release.

Franklin police officers were called out to the Marriott of Cool Springs around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of an "active shooter."

MORE HEADLINES:

When they arrived at the hotel, they found the two injured victims and immediately began rendering aid.

They were taken to Vanderbilt Hospital. As of Tuesday morning, their conditions remain unknown.

Wiggins left the hotel before officers arrived but was later found by police in a nearby subdivision.