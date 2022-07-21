Florida man accused of shooting, killing man who was attempting to evict him from Sanford home

article

A man suspected of shooting and killing his landlord – and seriously injuring a second person Thursday morning at a home in Sanford – has been arrested, police said.

Authorities said 51-year-old Andre Crist was arrested late Thursday, and taken into custody.

According to police, citing the preliminary investigation, Crist shot and killed Cliff Perard. Perard was attempting to evict Crist from the home, which led to an argument, where a shooting then occurred, police said. Crist then ran away.

A warrant was issued for Crist on charges of first-degree homicide and attempted homicide.