Florida man accused of recording video while firing shots out of Lamborghini arrested

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has arrested a man who allegedly fired shots out of a Lamborghini while riding as a passenger along Miami's Palmetto Expressway.

Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia, 23, faces multiple charges related to the incident, which troopers said was recorded on video and posted to social media. It was reported by WSVN-TV that Perez-Valdivia fired 14 times out of the Lambo while the driver was allegedly speeding at 111 mph.

Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia, 23, is accused of firing 14 shots out the window of a Lamborghini that was traveling down a South Florida highway. [Miami-Dade Dept. of Corrections]

Perez-Valdivia turned himself in on Monday after the social media post was reported to the FHP. He was placed under arrest with a bond of $26,000. He faces one count of carrying a concealed firearm, one count of improper exhibition of a firearm, one count of resisting an officer without violence, and 14 counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle – one for each shot heard in the video.