Expand / Collapse search

Florida man accused of recording video while firing shots out of Lamborghini arrested

Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Florida man accused of firing shots out of Lamborghini arrested

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man who allegedly fired shots out of a Lamborghini while riding as a passenger along Miami's Palmetto Expressway. Nelson Perez-Valdivia, 23, faces multiple charges related to the incident, which troopers said was recorded on video and posted to social media. [Credit: Florida Highway Patrol]

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has arrested a man who allegedly fired shots out of a Lamborghini while riding as a passenger along Miami's Palmetto Expressway. 

Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia, 23, faces multiple charges related to the incident, which troopers said was recorded on video and posted to social media.  It was reported by WSVN-TV that Perez-Valdivia fired 14 times out of the Lambo while the driver was allegedly speeding at 111 mph.

Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia, 23, is accused of firing 14 shots out the window of a Lamborghini that was traveling down a South Florida highway. [Miami-Dade Dept. of Corrections]

Perez-Valdivia turned himself in on Monday after the social media post was reported to the FHP.  He was placed under arrest with a bond of $26,000.  He faces one count of carrying a concealed firearm, one count of improper exhibition of a firearm, one count of resisting an officer without violence, and 14 counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle – one for each shot heard in the video.