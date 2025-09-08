Florida man accused of impersonating officer with siren, flashing lights on I-75

The Brief A man was arrested after troopers said he used lights and a siren to impersonate law enforcement on I-75. Anthony Lee Tripp, 50, was stopped near Bushnell and found with a siren box mimicking patrol car tones. He was jailed in Sumter County and released on a $2,500 bond; his truck was seized.



A man was arrested Sunday after a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol said he used flashing lights and a siren to force drivers out of his way while speeding down Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

What we know:

Anthony Lee Tripp, 50, was arrested Sunday after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he impersonated law enforcement on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Troopers reported Tripp used flashing amber and white lights along with a siren to force drivers to move aside while he sped southbound at 80 mph in a 70 mph zone. Inside his Dodge Ram, investigators found a "siren box" capable of mimicking tones used by patrol cars.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not detailed how long Tripp may have been using the truck’s equipment to pose as law enforcement or whether he attempted to stop or interact directly with other drivers beyond passing them. It is also unclear whether he acquired the emergency-style equipment legally or if further charges may be filed.

The backstory:

Callers first reported the truck traveling south on I-75 with flashing lights and a siren. Around 6 p.m., troopers intercepted the vehicle near Bushnell, discovered the equipment inside, and arrested Tripp. He was booked into the Sumter County Jail and released later that evening on a $2,500 bond.

Anthony Lee Tripp

Tripp’s criminal history includes a conviction as a sexual predator, adding to concerns about his alleged attempt to impersonate law enforcement. Troopers noted the Dodge Ram also had illegally tinted windows.

