Florida man accused of firing rifle target practice at his apartment after watching military movie

The Brief Christopher Gaffney, 30, is accused of firing a rifle outside an apartment complex in Clermont while children were nearby. He told officers he was practicing target shooting after watching a military movie. Gaffney is facing charges, including using a firearm under the influence, and is currently in jail.



A Lake County man is accused of firing a rifle outside an apartment complex in Clermont while children were nearby.

'I was watching... actually a military movie'

What we know:

A Clermont man, Christopher Gaffney, is accused of firing a rifle outside the Skyline Apartments while children were nearby. He told officers that he had been watching a military movie and decided to practice target shooting. He made a makeshift target out of a tree and fired several shots, missing the target multiple times. No one was injured.

What we don't know:

The exact reasoning behind Gaffney’s decision to fire the rifle in a residential area remains unclear. While he claimed to be practicing, the circumstances surrounding his choice of location and his intentions are still not fully explained. The apartment complex did not confirm the shooting incident.

The backstory:

Gaffney, a 30-year-old resident, used a rifle that belonged to his grandfather for the shooting. He fired the weapon at a target set up in a common grassy area of the apartment complex. Witnesses observed the situation and called 911 after seeing him shoot near children who were playing nearby.

Timeline:

The shooting incident occurred at the Skyline Apartments in Clermont, with the 911 call being made once the witness saw Gaffney shooting near children. Officers responded quickly, finding Gaffney with the rifle in hand. He was arrested and is currently being held in a Lake County jail on charges, including using a firearm under the influence.

What they're saying:

Gaffney: "I was watching... actually a military movie."

Officer: "So you came out here, in a common area, with a loaded rifle, and hung a target up because you weren’t planning on shooting it?"

Gaffney: "That is correct."

Apartment Resident: "That's scary. I don't think that's OK at all, especially in an apartment complex like this."

This exchange highlights the absurdity and danger of Gaffney’s actions, especially in a shared residential area with children present.

