Florida man accused of breaking into dead neighbor's house

A Lake County man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly broke into his dead neighbor's house this week.

Jody Baker, 52, was arrested and charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling after the incident that unfolded in a Eustis neighborhood on Monday evening, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 6 p.m., deputies were called to the neighborhood for a "possible disturbance" outside a house, the affidavit said. While on their way, the reporting party said Baker allegedly had a pocketknife when he left the house and broke into his neighbor's house, who was deceased.

Deputies called Baker out of the neighbor's home and he was taken into custody, the report added.

Baker said he had permission to enter the home, but when deputies followed up on the claim, they learned that it wasn't true.

The man was transported to the Lake County Jail, where he remains on $10,000 bond, online jail records show.