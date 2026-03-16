Florida man accused of ambushing Port Orange police officer after calling 911 to lure police

The Brief A Florida man is accused of calling 911 to lure police to his Port Orange home and then opening fire on an officer, authorities said. Police returned fire, and neither the officer nor the suspect, identified as Blake Taylor, was injured. Taylor faces multiple charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and was denied bond.



A Florida man is accused of ambushing a police officer after allegedly calling 911 and falsely reporting a large group of people in his yard to draw officers to his home, authorities said.

Police in Port Orange said the man called 911 Sunday night claiming that about 15 unknown people were in his front yard.

The backstory:

When officers arrived at the home on Orange Avenue, they found 46-year-old Blake Taylor in the yard.

Officers said Taylor appeared to be lying on the ground near a planter as if trying to hide in the darkness. Within seconds of their arrival, police said, Taylor opened fire.

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An officer returned fire, and police said Taylor was prevented from fleeing. Neither the officer nor Taylor was injured.

What they're saying:

A neighbor told reporters he heard several gunshots and looked out a window to see Taylor firing and another person returning fire.

"He let off like two or three more shots that I seen," the neighbor said, adding that Taylor later lay on the ground shouting for someone to call police even though officers were already there.

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Neighbors described Taylor as a quiet person and said the behavior was unusual. One neighbor said Taylor had previously told them he was struggling with his mental health and had schizophrenia.

What's next:

Authorities arrested Taylor at the scene. He faces several charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Taylor appeared in court Monday wearing a blue protective vest, and a judge denied him bond.

Police also said Taylor is a convicted felon and was not legally allowed to possess a firearm, leading to an additional charge.