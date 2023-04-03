Florida man, 73, accused of exposing himself to woman working in her office

A Florida man is facing charges after he reportedly exposed himself to a woman and touched and smelled her hair while she was working in her office last week.

Donald Argraves, 73, was arrested Sunday night on one count of exposure of sexual organs and one count of battery, according to the Bunnell Police Department.

On Monday, March 27, the woman told police she was engaged in minimal, casual conversation at her desk with Argraves, who was her client, when he reportedly began touching himself.

After exposing himself, he stood up behind her, leaned forward, smelled her hair and said it smelled pretty, police said in a news release.

She left the office to report the incident to her supervisor who notified police and the man left the office.

Officers said the incident was caught on the business' surveillance cameras.

After reviewing the footage, police went to his home that same day to speak with him, where he admitted to only smelling the woman's hair.

Investigators reviewed Argraves' criminal history which revealed he was arrested on similar charges in New Jersey in 2002 and 2020.

Argraves is being held in the Flagler County jail without bond.

During the investigation, Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon said officers learned from sources that several other women in the community have expressed concern about their experiences with Argraves.

"I’m asking anyone else who may have had a disturbing encounter with Argraves to please call the Bunnell Police Department so we may investigate. Your help could provide crucial evidence in holding Argraves accountable and preventing him from repeating this behavior or escalating to something worse," Brannon said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bunnell Detective Sergeant Shane Groth at (386) 600-7950.