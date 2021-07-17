Florida man, 70, wins $4.6 million on scratch-off ticket from Publix
PLANTATION, Fla. - A 70-year-old Florida man spent $10 on a scratch-off ticket and ended up becoming a millionaire!
Howard Tenen, of Plantation, claimed the first top prize from the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,660,000.
Tenen purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 225 South Flamingo Road in Plantation.
The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE game costs $10.
