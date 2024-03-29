Florida Lottery ticket worth over $43,000 set to expire soon

A Florida Lottery ticket worth over $43,000 is set to expire soon!

The top prize-winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth $43,586.20 remains unclaimed and is set to expire on Saturday, March 30, according to the Florida Lottery.

This winning ticket was drawn on Oct. 2, 2023 and the winning numbers were 7-17-20-29-33. It was purchased from FL City Kwik Stop at 241 West Palm Drive in Florida City.

"Players who may have purchased a FANTASY 5 ticket at this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets from the October 2 drawing," the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

The ticket must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.

Eighty percent of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets will be transferred directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund under Florida law, according to the Florida Lottery. The remaining 20% is returned to the prize pool for future prizes or used for special prize promotions.