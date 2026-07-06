Florida lifeguard shocked by lightning while warning others: 'Scary, painful, and traumatic'

The Brief A Volusia County lifeguard’s truck was struck by lightning while he was touching it, as he was clearing the beach during a storm warning in Ormond Beach. Damien Curry said after the impact, he continued helping a blind beachgoer reach safety before seeking medical treatment. Curry was released from the hospital with no major physical injuries but is still coping with the mental effects.



A Volusia County lifeguard had his hand on his truck when it was struck by lightning over the weekend – sending an electric shock throughout his body, he said.

Damien Curry was treated at the hospital and released. He's going to be OK, but he said the entire experience was terrifying and something that he wishes on no one.

An explosion. Boom! I just got lifted off my feet — Damien Curry, Volusia County lifeguard

Lightning stuck as he was helping lead blind woman to safety

The backstory:

Damien and other lifeguards were clearing Ormond Beach because strong thunderstorms were moving into the area. He said he was preparing his front seat to help a woman who was blind get away from the shore when lightning hit his truck.

"An explosion. Boom! I just got lifted off my feet," he said. "It was unbelievably scary, painful, and traumatic."

He said people who were 20 feet away felt the impact and quickly ran for cover.

"I had pins and needles on the left side of my body. And [my] ears were ringing… I was in shock," he said. "Unbelievable experience. I wish it upon nobody."

Led the woman to safety, then went to the hospital

Damien said he was still able to drive the woman to safety. That's when he went to the hospital, but he said he could still feel the electric shock while behind the wheel.

Doctors treated Damien and released him that same day, he said. No major physical issues. However, Damien said the mental impact has been a challenge, understandably.

Taking leave from lifeguarding

Damien said he has decided to take a step back from his lifeguard duties to focus on his health and recovery, he said.

Running for mayor

Damien is also a candidate in the Ormond Beach mayoral race, which includes current mayor Jason Leslie and challengers, Lori Tolland and George Doran, according to the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections.