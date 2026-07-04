Body recovered in search for missing teen swimmer: officials

The Brief The teen went missing around 7:30 p.m. after a group of swimmers became caught in a rip current in an unguarded area of the beach. According to reports, the body washed ashore Saturday morning and is presumed to be the missing swimmer. Crews rescued about 200 people from rip currents on Thursday alone.



A body believed to be a teenage swimmer who disappeared Friday evening has been recovered, according to Volusia Beach Safety Chief Tammy Malphurs.

The teen went missing around 7:30 p.m. after a group of swimmers became caught in a rip current in an unguarded area of the beach.

What we know:

Lifeguards rescued one person from the water, but the teen could not be found despite an extensive search involving Volusia Beach Safety, the Volusia Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to reports, the body washed ashore Saturday morning and is presumed to be the missing swimmer. The Volusia Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

Officials are reminding beach goers to swim only in front of staffed lifeguard towers, noting that crews rescued about 200 people from rip currents on Thursday alone.