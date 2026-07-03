Man drowns in Daytona Beach; 194 people rescued from ocean, officials say

The Brief A 60-year-old man drowned on Friday afternoon in Volusia County, officials said. The man was found by a kayaker 80-100 meters from shore in an unguarded area, Volusia County Beach Safety Patrol said. Nearly 200 people were rescued from the ocean ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.



A 60-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon at the beach in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Patrol.

The backstory:

According to Volusia County Beach Safety Patrol, shortly after 1 p.m. Beach Safety first responders were called to The Hartford Approach in Daytona Beach. It is an unguarded part of the beach.

A kayak operator found the man in the ocean roughly 80-100 meters from shore, officials said, and was holding the man afloat with paddles.

He was unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Beach Patrol said 194 people were rescued from the ocean on Friday ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.