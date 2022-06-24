Florida leaders, law enforcement create social pamphlet intended to improve community relationships

Central Florida community leaders and law enforcement officials announced a partnership Friday to help improve the relationship between law enforcement and marginalized communities.

The Minority Elected Officials said during a press conference that they would begin distributing a new pamphlet that outlines how residents and law enforcement can better interact.

"By informing and educating the community about their rights and responsibilities as well as police rights and responsibilities," said DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger.

"All police departments in Volusia and Flagler – and both sheriff departments – will have copies of these brochures which can be handed out to the public as an educational tool to the public," he said.

Palatka’s mayor, who is also an attorney, said the pamphlet would offer clarity that hopefully will keep encounters productive and peaceful for all involved.

"We oftentimes encounter citizens who stand up for their rights but never know their rights and when doing so, they create errors," he said.

Councilwoman Barb Girtman said the brochures will be released through social media; however, they hope to get it into people’s hands physically such as police departments and community organizations like churches.

"Really having a touchpoint with trusted voices and sharing this information, reviewing it with them," she said.