Florida lawmakers struggle to reach budget deal, delaying legislative session

The Brief Florida lawmakers are struggling to reach a budget agreement, with a $4 billion gap between Senate and House proposals. Key issues include disagreements over tax cuts and spending allocations, delaying formal negotiations. Lawmakers face a deadline to finalize the budget before the start of the 2025-2026 fiscal year, with potential session extensions.



‘We have not yet reached an agreement’

What we know:

Florida lawmakers are struggling to reach an agreement on a new state budget, which will delay the end of the legislative session scheduled for May 2. The core issue is the lack of agreement on "allocations," or the overall funding amounts designated for various areas such as education and healthcare.

The Senate and House have different proposals, with a significant $4 billion gap between the two. Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez have indicated that without an agreement on these crucial budget allocations, formal budget negotiations cannot begin.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the legislative session will be extended beyond May 2 or if lawmakers will return after that date to finish the budget. While both parties are working behind the scenes to resolve their differences, the final outcome remains uncertain.

Additionally, the extent to which the tax proposals from both the House and Senate will be reconciled, and which cuts will ultimately be implemented, is still undecided.

The backstory:

The disagreement centers on competing budget proposals from the House and Senate. The House has proposed a budget totaling $112.95 billion, while the Senate’s plan is set at $117.36 billion. This difference is not just in spending but also in their tax cut packages. The House’s $5 billion tax cut proposal is largely focused on reducing the state sales tax rate, while the Senate’s $1.83 billion plan includes smaller cuts, such as eliminating sales taxes on certain clothing and shoes and offering sales tax holidays for hunting equipment.

Governor Ron DeSantis has also pushed for property tax cuts, which adds another layer of complexity to the negotiations.

Big picture view:

The impasse highlights ongoing tensions between the Senate and House over the size of the state budget and the approach to tax cuts. The differing proposals reflect broader philosophical divides over government spending, with the House advocating for deeper cuts to curb state spending and the Senate expressing caution about making recurring tax cuts that could lead to future budget shortfalls.

The dispute also underscores the challenges of balancing state tax policies, spending priorities, and long-term fiscal responsibility, particularly in an uncertain economic environment.

What they're saying:

Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, and House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, told their members Thursday afternoon that leaders have not reached agreement on key first steps needed to start formal budget negotiations.

"I am disappointed to report we have not yet reached an agreement on allocations with the House," Albritton said.

Perez gave a blistering speech Thursday, saying the Legislature in recent years has been "addicted to spending."

"The Senate's expectation seems to be that the House should adopt the Senate budget with only slight modifications," Perez said. "That position is not only unacceptable but it is patronizing."

It was not immediately clear whether leaders would extend the session after May 2 or bring lawmakers back later to finish the budget.

"We will not be moved by threats or time or ultimatums," Perez said of the House.

Albritton said the Senate is concerned about making deeper recurring cuts because of potential shortfalls in future years.

"Cutting taxes now does little good if they have to be raised down the road," Albritton said. "Cutting waste and inefficiency plays a serious, important role in responsible spending at all levels of government."

But Perez said the House concluded that the state should cut taxes to curb spending.

"The best way to solve our spending problem is to remove the temptation to spend," Perez said.

Albritton indicated the Senate had agreed to a House proposal to cut a tax on commercial leases from 2% to 1%.

"I understand their perspective and applaud their resolve to pursue better government, and I have immense respect for the speaker and his entire team," Albritton said. "At the end of the day, I’m just uncomfortable with a proposal I believe will likely lead to shortfalls, if not substantial shortfalls, in the out-years."

