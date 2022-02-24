Florida lawmakers react to Russia's attack on Ukraine

Florida lawmakers are reacting after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"My heart aches for the proud people of Ukraine," wrote U.S. Rep Stephanie Murphy. "You are not alone. America and all freedom-loving countries around the world stand with you. Russia will pay a heavy price."

Florida Congressman Mike Waltz tweeted: "Biden’s sanctions-focused strategy has failed to deter Putin because he believes Russia has more to gain longterm w #Ukraine’s ports, industrial, and agricultural capacity than the pain it will feel in the short term; especially if German resolve weakens and China is a back door."

"Praying for the people of Ukraine tonight. Putin and his corrupt regime must pay a personal price for the lives he is taking," tweeted U.S. Representative of Florida's 10th Congressional District Val Demings.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law Thursday and announced the country had severed diplomatic ties with Russia after the giant neighboring nation launched a military invasion into Ukraine.

The president's actions came in a second video that Zelenskyy posted to social media as television images seen around the world showed Russia troops entering his country.

"Dear Ukrainians, this morning, President Putin announced a special military operation in the Donbas," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy was referring to one of the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine targeted by the invasion and which Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed share cultural and historical ties to Russia.

"Russia has attacked our military infrastructure and our border guards," Zelenskyy continued. "Explosions were heard in many cities of Ukraine. We introduce martial law throughout the state."

Zelenskyy also said he had spoken with President Biden, who was gathering international support for Ukraine.

