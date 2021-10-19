Florida lawmaker proposes adding social media literacy to classroom education

Florida State Senator Danny Burgess (R-District 20) wants to empower students with information, pushing a new bill that would require schools to teach so-called social media literacy in the classrooms.

"The classroom is critically important especially in the world of social media where parents may not have been engaged in social media may not know a lot of the ins and outs of social media," Burgess said.

The father of three says while there's plenty of good associated with apps like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, there are also pitfalls.

Burgess wants Florida classrooms to be a place where young people learn there's more to life than likes.

"Things as simple as posting a photo that will live on forever and what that implication can mean," he said. "This is something this bill can help teach children the dangers that are out there online."

The bill calls for the Florida Department of Education along with local school boards to create a social media curriculum.

The materials would also be posted online so parents can review them with their kids.

"At the end of the day, we say knowledge is power, both for parents and students in this scenario," he said.

The bill will be debated during the next legislative session, which begins in January.