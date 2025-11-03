Florida issues Missing Child Alert for 10-year-old girl possibly in Orlando

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for 10-year-old Gabrielle Terrelonge.

The child was last seen in the Hollywood area and may have traveled to Orlando.

What we know:

Terrelonge is described as a Black female, 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black long pants and white Crocs.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Authorities believe she may be in the company of Passha Davis, a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Davis was last seen wearing all black clothing and may be carrying a large black backpack.

What we don't know:

The child's hereabouts are unknown which is why the FDLE said the case has been upgraded to a Missing Child Alert due to an ongoing investigation.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What you can do:

Officials urge anyone who sees the pair not to approach them and to contact law enforcement immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or dial 911.