Florida resident shoots, kills man breaking into home through window, deputies say

A man who was allegedly trying to break into a Florida home in Lady Lake was shot and killed by the resident inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said this happened on Monday around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Lakeview Street.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the home in reference to a burglary in progress. According to the 911 call, a man had forced his way into the home through a window.

"The suspect was confronted by an individual within the home at which time he was shot. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene," the sheriff's office said.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Ryan Michael Baldasare. Deputies said this appears to be a case of self-defense and that the victim is cooperating with them.

The investigation is ongoing.

