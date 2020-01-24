Florida Highway Patrol K-9 that made $5 million drug bust retires

article

K-9 Piet is hanging up his badge.

The 8-year-old Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) K-9 and his partner, 12-year veteran Tpr. Edy Rivera, will be retiring together, according to a tweet from the agency.

According to FHP, the dynamic duo made over 600 misdemeanor arrests and 320 felony arrests during their service.

“You have made this community a safer place with your dedicated service.”

K-9 Piet gained adoring fans across the internet after a photo of him making a huge marijuana bust in Orlando went viral last year.

RELATED: Florida Highway Patrol K-9 busts U-Haul carrying $5 million worth of marijuana in Orlando

Advertisement

Piet was responsible for sniffing out over $5 million worth of drugs that was allegedly being transported on a U-Haul near the Orlando International Airport.

“When authorities opened the back of the U-Haul, they discovered 624-pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages. Troopers say the drugs have a street value of $5.6 million,” FOX 35 News reported.

Piet proudly took a photo with the massive drug haul.

The talented K-9 will get to retire with his best friend, the FHP said.