Expand / Collapse search

Couple killed, neighbor hurt in West Melbourne shooting; suspect arrested

By
Published  July 24, 2025 5:18am EDT
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando
Man and wife killed in West Melbourne shooting

Man and wife killed in West Melbourne shooting

A man and his wife were shot and killed and a neighbor was injured in a shooting in West Melbourne on Wednesday night, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. A suspect was taken into custody.

The Brief

    • A couple is dead, and a neighbor was injured after a shooting in Brevard County, officials said.
    • A suspect has been taken into custody.
    • The shooting was described by the sheriff as an isolated domestic incident.

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - Two people are dead, and another person was hurt following a shooting in Brevard County on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident happened in a neighborhood on Washington Street in West Melbourne.

What we know:

According to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, it began shortly after 8 p.m. when a man ran to a neighbor’s house across the street, saying that his wife had been shot.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Shortly after, more gunshots were fired, striking both the man and his neighbor. The man that was asking for help was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The neighbor was also taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities found the man's wife dead inside a home.

What we don't know:

Sheriff Ivey confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody. However, the motive for the shooting is still unknown, and the identities of the couple, the neighbor, and the suspect have not yet been released.

What's next:

Investigators are working to get search warrants for the property to understand more about what happened. 

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office on July 24, 2025. 

Brevard CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews