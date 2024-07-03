Florida grandma arrested for leaving 2-year-old in hot car while she shopped in Publix: deputies

A Florida grandmother was taken to jail after she left her 2-year-old granddaughter inside a hot car for about 16 minutes while she shopped at a Publix grocery store, according to deputies.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Publix located on Roscommon Drive in Ormond Beach.

At around 3 p.m., store management spotted a toddler inside an unlocked car, parked directly in the sun with the windows cracked, and immediately took the lethargic child inside the store to cool off, authorities said.

Booking photo of Elena Grady via Volusia County jail

The temperature at the time was 91 degrees, with a heat index of 101 degrees, officials said. Despite the sizzling heat, the child was reportedly in good health.

Deputies said the child's grandmother, Elena Grady, 63, of Longwood, eventually came and took custody of the child. She was later arrested on a charge of child neglect, deputies said.

She was released overnight after posting a $3,000 bond.

"Let's avoid tragedy and remember NOT to leave children, pets, or vulnerable adults in a hot vehicle even if it's only supposed to be a few minutes," the sherrif's office said in a Facebook post.