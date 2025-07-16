Gov. DeSantis appoints Sen. Blaise Ingoglia as Florida's new Chief Financial Officer

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed the Sunshine State's new Chief Financial Officer. Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, 54, will fill the vacancy left by former CFO Jimmy Patronis in April. Ingoglia previously served in the House and as Chair of the Republican Party of Florida.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted a press conference on Wednesday in Tampa, where he announced the appointment of the Sunshine State's new Chief Financial Officer.

Republican Blaise Ingoglia, 54, will fill the vacancy. Ingoglia previously served in the House and as Chair of the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF).

Florida's new CFO

What we know:

DeSantis has appointed Blaise Ingoglia as the state's next CFO. The position was left open earlier this year by former CFO Jimmy Patronis when he ran for Congress.

The CFO is third in the line of succession for governor after the lieutenant governor and attorney general.

DeSantis called Ingoglia "the most conservative senator in the state" and said he has a "very clear record as a warrior for the voters."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Ingoglia has represented District 11 in the Florida Senate since 2022. He previously served in the Florida House of Representatives for District 35 from 2014 to 2022.

Ingoglia was Chairman of Hernando GOP prior to serving as the RPOF Chairman from 2015 to 2019.

Blaise Ingoglia will serve as Florida's newest Chief Financial Officer.

The choice may spark some controversy between DeSantis and President Donald Trump, as the president previously endorsed Sen. Joe Gruters after he announced his intent last year to run for the open seat in 2026. DeSantis said selecting Gruters would have been "betraying the voters that elected him to lead the state in a conservative direction."

‘Conservative pitbull’

What they're saying:

Ingoglia said he will "work night and day" to make sure he's a good public servant and called himself a "conservative pitbull when it comes to spending" and a "proactive fiscal watchdog." Ingoglia said he wants to offer real property relief to people in Florida and wants to stop wasteful spending at the local level.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"I want to congratulate Blaise Ingoglia on his appointment to serve the people of Florida," Evan Power, chairman of the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF), said. "As a former Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Blaise led our party to historic victories and laid a strong foundation for the political success we enjoy today. His proven leadership and steadfast commitment to conservative principles will continue to deliver a lasting impact on our great state."