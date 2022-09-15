Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sends two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is taking credit for two planes full of migrants that landed at Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday.

Video shows the men and women deboarding the plane in Massachusetts.

"Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," the governor’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital.

Florida's budget has $12 million set aside to remove migrants from the state.

Martha's Vineyard is famously known as a playground of rich progressives, including former President Barack Obama, who bought a multimillion-dollar house there in 2019, FOX News reports.

DeSantis proposed Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard as a destination for such migrants, but his office explained at the time that they could also be sent "to other 'progressive' states whose governors endorse blatant violations of federal immigration law."

MORE NEWS: Student loan forgiveness: DeSantis, Republican governors call on Biden to withdraw plan 'immediately'

"It is not the responsibility of Floridians to subsidize aliens to reside in our state unlawfully; we did not consent to Biden’s open-borders agenda," the governor’s office said at the time.

In November, DeSantis said dozens of migrant flights landed in Florida at the behest of the Biden administration, and he threatened at that time to send them to Delaware on buses.

On Thursday, FOX News reported that two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

The group of 75 - 100 migrants were reportedly picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas and sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.