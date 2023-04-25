Florida GOP set to remove hurdle to DeSantis White House bid

Livestream FOX 35 News

Florida Republicans are poised to change state law to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president without having to leave office, according to legislation filed Tuesday.

The proposal would exempt presidential candidates from Florida's so-called "resign to run" law, which prohibits elected officials from qualifying as a candidate for another office that would overlap with their current term. The legislative move was anticipated, but its formal introduction marks one of the clearest signals yet that DeSantis will likely announce his candidacy – a decision expected after the state's legislative session ends in early May.

Republicans, who control a supermajority in the statehouse, have largely focused on the governor's conservative priorities during the current legislative session, approving bills that will likely form much of the governor's platform when he launches his White House bid.

The "resign to run" exemption was filed by a GOP ally of DeSantis as an amendment to a larger Republican election law package expected to reach the Senate floor this week. Republican leaders of the House and Senate have both expressed their willingness to change the law.

DeSantis is currently overseas as part of an international trade mission to Japan, South Korea, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

