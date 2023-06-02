A 9-year-old girl was accidentally shot after finding a gun that had been left unsecured in Orange County, according to deputies.

She was rushed to the Arnold Palmer Hospital around midnight and is expected to recover, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

When deputies responded to the hospital, they learned the initial shooting happened on Powers Drive in a Pine Hills neighborhood.

No other details were immediately released.

FOX 35 is working to learn how the girl accessed the gun and whether any charges will be filed.