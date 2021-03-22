Florida gas prices rise to $2.91 per gallon, highest in 3 years

article

Floridians are paying more at the pump than they have in three years.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Florida is $2.91 per gallon, up about 84 cents from the same time last year. It's the highest price Florida drivers have seen since May 2018.

Just during the month of March alone, the price of gas has risen about 30 cents in the Sunshine State.

AAA says the price of gas should start to go down soon, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

"The good news for motorists is that gas prices could soon begin to slip lower," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Weekly EIA data suggests that refinery operations are improving and gasoline supplies are increasing. Wholesale gasoline prices dropped nearly 20 cents last week. It's unlikely that drivers will see such a dramatic swing at the pump, but it's an indication that lower prices should be on the way."

Experts say the upward trend was largely driven by tightening global crude supplies and market optimism that widespread vaccinations will boost fuel demand.

