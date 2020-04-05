Florida firefighter hospitalized with coronavirus gets surprise at window from colleagues, says 'this is love'

article

A firefighter in Florida may have been in isolation while recovering from coronavirus, but his department made sure he wouldn't feel alone.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shared a video Friday on Facebook of a surprise for one of its own still in the hospital recovering from COVID-19.

The department said the firefighter, who was not named, was recuperating at Kendall Regional Medical Center and "feeling isolated from the rest of the world."

Video released by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows a fire truck from Station 36 arriving outside the hospital as firefighters begin to set up to send their greetings.

"There they are, all this for me," the firefighter can be heard saying in the video, in-between heavy breaths.

After gearing up and equipped with "Get Well Soon" cards, firefighters then approached the fourth-floor hospital window on the fire truck's ladder.

One firefighter held up a sign that read: "Your New Firehouse."

The firefighter on the ladder and all on the ground wished their colleague a speedy recovery on behalf of the entire department.

“This is love. This is the only kind of love you can get from the brother and sisterhood at the firehouse," the MDFR firefighter can be heard saying in the video. "There is just no other way to explain how this makes me feel."

As of Sunday morning, there are at least 312,245 positive cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and at least 8,503 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Sunshine State has more than 11,100 cases and at least 191 deaths.

