Florida father killed children, 12 and 9, then himself, police say

A South Florida man killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son before fatally shooting himself during what police called a "domestic dispute."

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Miami Lakes, police said.

The mother of the children was at the home when the shooting happened but was not injured, police told news outlets.

The names of the man and the children have not been released. No additional details were released.

Miami-Dade police Chief Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez tweeted about the "senseless" killings and offered condolances to the family.

