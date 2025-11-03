Florida family returns home after being stranded in Jamaica during deadly Hurricane Melissa

The Brief A central Florida family returns from hurricane-ravaged Jamaica. They tried for days to find flights off the island. Family frustrated to see others evacuated by Florida and Canada while they were not contacted.



The rebuilding process is now underway in parts of the Caribbean. Hurricane Melissa damaged several islands and left at least 60 people dead.

In Jamaica, the storm caused an estimated $22 billion in damage, and officials say it could take 10 years or more to rebuild the island. One family that was trapped on the island is just now getting back home.

The backstory:

Monica Gray landed at Orlando International Airport shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. It was the end of a days-long odyssey to get home from Jamaica.

Gray and 24 family members were on vacation celebrating a 80th birthday. Hurricane Melissa hit the island as a category five storm and left them stranded at a Jamaican resort for nearly a week.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The storm hit the region last week, grounding flights and halting evacuations. By the weekend, Florida authorities had rescued 28 state residents, but Gray’s family was not among them.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

After several failed attempts to leave, they managed to secure seats on a commercial flight late Sunday.

What they're saying:

Gray said the family felt frustrated they were not contacted to be rescued by Florida’s Emergency Management team like 28 other Floridians. Gray said some of their own family members who live in Canada were evacuated quickly.

"Oh my God, thank you, Jesus. I was so happy. I was like, ‘Am I really here?’" said Monica Gray, upon arriving in Orlando.

Reflecting on being stranded, Gray said, "It was heartbreaking, but every evening we got together."

Gray says she now plans to consult with her pastor about ways to contribute to ongoing disaster relief efforts.

Diane McCalla, who was separated from her ailing mother during the ordeal.

"I’m happy to be here. I’m going to make sure I connect with them," she said. "They should be on a connection flight in the next hour."