Expand / Collapse search

Florida exceeds 23,000 COVID-19 deaths

Published 
Coronavirus Florida
News Service of Florida
article

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With another 159 deaths reported Monday, the COVID-19 death toll for Florida residents has exceeded 23,000, according to numbers released by the state Department of Health.

A report issued by the department said 23,071 Florida residents and 353 non-Florida residents had died in the state.

The pace of deaths and positive COVID-19 cases has increased significantly in recent months. On Oct. 11, for example, Florida reported 15,364 resident deaths.

RELATED: Orlando Health to offer patients 65 or older COVID-19 vaccines

That means Florida has seen about a 50 percent increase in resident deaths over the past three months.

Florida has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the country, behind New York, Texas, and California, according to totals compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.