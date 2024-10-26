Florida early voting: Here's how many people have voted early in the 2024 election

Election Day is less than two weeks away, though early voting has begun across the country. More than four million people have cast their ballots in Florida, either by voting in person at an early voting site or by mail-in ballot. That's according to the latest numbers from the Florida Division of Elections.

Early voting in Florida ends on Nov. 2 or 3, depending on the county, but has to end at least two days before Election Day, Nov. 5. Scroll down to find your early polling location, your specific precinct if voting on Election Day, and to see how many people have voted early across the state and in your county.

2024 Election Coverage

How many people have voted early in Florida?

To find out how many people have voted early in Florida, you can visit the Florida Division of Elections website.

Numbers are typically updated every morning with the number of people who voted early (in person), those who voted by mail, and those who requested a mail-in ballot, but has not returned it yet.

So far, more than 1.9 million people have voted early and 1.9 million mail-in ballots have been returned, according to the website on Saturday morning. Some 1.5 million mail-in ballots have been mailed out, but not yet returned. All mail-in ballots have to be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day to count (the postmarked date does not matter). It's also possible that people do not submit a mail-in ballot and instead vote in person.

How many people have voted in your county?

Osceola County (left side of the web page)

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: