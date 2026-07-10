Florida dog, 'Teddy,' rescued after vest left on for 9 months grows into his skin: Sheriff

The Brief Two Brevard County men face aggravated animal cruelty charges after a dog they adopted was left wearing a vest for months, causing the fabric to grow directly into its skin. The abuse was uncovered after one of the owners called to surrender the dog under the false pretense of aggression, even threatening to hit the animal with a shovel. The dog, named Teddy, underwent an emergency procedure to cut the fabric from his skin and is now recovering in safe hands.



Two Brevard County men are behind bars after authorities discovered a horrific case of animal neglect where a dog's vest was left on for so long that it literally grew into the animal's skin.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Michael Borowski, 73, and Nestor Guanzon adopted the dog, Teddy, from a local shelter in September. By October, deputies say the men put a fabric vest on Teddy and subsequently ignored it for months.

Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

The severe abuse came to light on May 12, 2026, when Borowski called animal enforcement officers attempting to surrender Teddy, claiming the dog had suddenly become "aggressive." When a surrender mediator attempted to offer resources and alternative placement options, Borowski allegedly threatened to knock the dog in the head with a shovel.

The threat prompted an immediate response from the Palm Bay Police Department and animal enforcement officers. Upon arrival, officials found Teddy in such excruciating pain that he could not even be safely examined.

Teddy was rushed to the Animal Specialty Emergency Center of Brevard, where veterinary teams discovered the true source of his distress.

Booking photos for Nestor Guanzon Michael Borowski. Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

The vest had been left on continuously since October, causing it to fuse with his flesh, creating a necrotic odor. Veterinarians had to perform an emergency surgical procedure, literally cutting into Teddy's skin to extract the embedded fabric.

Both Borowski and Guanzon were taken into custody on July 9 and booked into the Brevard County Jail. They are each facing a third-degree felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

What they're saying:

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey expressed immense anger over the condition Teddy was left in, slamming the suspects for their complete lack of responsibility.

"The vest they had left on him… they never took it off since October. It had actually grown into his skin," Sheriff Ivey said. "The vet team had to literally cut into Teddy to cut out the fabric of the vest... I'd let them rot in jail just like they let that vest rot on that poor dog."

The sheriff praised the swift actions of the Palm Bay Police Department, Vetco, and the Animal Specialty and Emergency Care of Brevard for saving the dog's life.

What's next:

Borowski and Guanzon are currently being held at the Brevard County Jail. Both suspects were handed a $10,000 bond. If they post bond, they will await their formal arraignment and subsequent court proceedings in the Circuit Court of Brevard County.

As for Teddy, officials are happy to report that he has been fully treated, is entirely safe, and is currently recovering in great hands where he will spend the rest of his life properly cared for.