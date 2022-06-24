Florida dive team recovers $16K Rolex watch that fell in creek

article

They were in the right place at the right time.

A Florida dive team ended up recovering an elderly man's lost Rolex watch after it fell into a creek this week.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said its dive team had their monthly training and received a request from a citizen "that they ended up turning into a training exercise."

An elderly gentleman pleading for help to recover his $16,000 heirloom Rolex watch after it fell into 6 Mile creek when the band broke.

"Since the team was already out in the area, they decided to try to see if they could find it," the sheriff's office explained.

It took about 20 minutes, but one of the divers found the watch nearly 20-feet down and made the man's day. And get this: the watch was still ticking!

The sheriff's office posted photos of the amazing recovery on social media.

Way to go, dive team!