Florida distillery making hand sanitizer, giving it away for free

A Florida distillery is making hand sanitizer amid limited supplies at grocery stores in Central Florida.



Jenni and Jeremy Craig own the Copper Bottom Distillery in Holly Hill. They typically focus on tours and tasting for their handcrafted batch spirits. on Wednesday, those efforts shifted to hand sanitizer.



Rosemary Calhoun was one of many who stopped by to pick up a free 4-ounce bottle. She said that “I have searched for hand sanitizer in all the stores and have not been able to find any."

The business is using three ingredients: high-proof alcohol, xanthan gum, and water.



Jeremy said they are joining other distilleries in the country doing the same. He said it’s been a topic in the community, and he’s sure more will follow.



“We all kind of stick together a little bit, and we’ve been kinda going back and forth with emails and saying how do we do this, what are we gonna do,” he said.



The response has been keeping them busy.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook. People have been coming by like we said doctor’s clinics an eye clinic just came buy and filled up bottles,” said Jenni.



The couple plans to continue as long as they have supplies. People wanting hand sanitizer are asked to bring their own bottles.



The business is accepting donations for bottles, xanthan gum, and white table sugar.

Please call the distillery for their hours of operation.

