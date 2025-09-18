Florida dirt bike rider arrested after allegedly pulling gun on construction worker

The Brief Jeremiah Brooks, 26, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Marion County Jail. Brooks is accused of pulling a gun on a road worker and threatening to kill him. Brooks is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon.



A Florida dirt bike rider was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a road worker in Marion County.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said they responded to a call of a man pointing a gun at a group of workers doing construction.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident took place on Tuesday at the intersection of Pine Road and Pine Radial.

When officials arrived at the scene, they said construction workers had a large hole dug out in the middle of the road, and the road was clearly marked with closure signs at both ends of the construction area.

Jeremiah Brooks (Credit: Marion County Jail)

One of the employees told deputies a man on a dirt bike had come through the construction area. He said he was worried the driver would fall into the large hole in the road and threw a notebook to get his attention. The employee said the driver fell off his bike and then pulled out a black pistol, pointed it at him and threatened to kill him.

When the other workers began to walk towards the driver, he then fled the scene.

Officials identified the driver as 26-year-old Jeremiah Brooks. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon and taken to the Marion County Jail.