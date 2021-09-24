North Florida deputy shot multiple times during traffic stop; authorities search for suspect

article

Editor's note: A previous version of this story contained an incorrect suspect age and suspect images that were provided in error by law enforcement.

In the middle of a traffic stop in north Florida, a deputy was shot multiple times, reports WJXT.

The shooting occurred in Callahan – located in Nassau County – about 20 miles away from Jacksonville. Now, authorities are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell, reports WJXT. He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall. Authorities say he should be considered "dangerous."

According to First Coast News, the Nassau County deputy is a male, and the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. near U.S. 301 in the Callahan area. He was taken to UF Health Jacksonville.

There was a second person inside the vehicle with McDowell during the traffic stop. That individual remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to WJXT.

FOX 30 reports that Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Atlantic Beach police are involved in the search for McDowell.

Police have not said the purpose for the initial traffic stop. The deputy has not been identified.

