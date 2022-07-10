Florida deputy saves life of 3-month-old baby

article

A 3-month-old baby whose life was saved by a Florida deputy is back home with its family.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Michelle Wilson was called to a Fort Myers home because a baby wasn’t breathing.

Upon arrival, Wilson says she found the infant named Wylder turning blue, not breathing and without a pulse.

Wilder immediately began chest compressions until the baby’s pulse returned, according to LCSO.

Wylder was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital and admitted into the neonatal intensive care unit.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, without Deputy Wilson’s actions, the infant may not have survived the medical event.