Amtrak cancels Florida stops over brush fires: What we know

The Brief Several Amtrak Routes, including Amtrak's Auto Train between New York and Sanford, Florida, have been canceled due to brush fires burning in Florida. Sunday's Auto Trains 52 & 53 were canceled due to the fires and customers are being brought to their points of origin, Amtrak said in X posts. Sunday's Train 97 between Jacksonville and Miami was also canceled due to the brush fires.



Two large brush fires burning near the Clay County-Putnam County line in northern Florida have forced Amtrak to cancel or modify several of its train routes or stops in Florida.

The Crews Road Fire is burning on the northern side in Clay County and is estimated to be 1,700 acres with 0% containment, the Florida Forest Service said Monday. The Railroad Complex Fire is burning on the southern side of Putnam County and is estimated to be 1,000 acres with 5% containment.

Here is what you need to know about the impacted Amtrak routes.

Amtrak trains canceled in Florida amid brush fires

Amtrak has made changes to its Silver Meteor, Floridian, and Auto Train routes due to the brush fires.

Silver Meteor Trains 97 & 98

The Silver Meteor Train connects between New York and Miami, Florida with stops in Washington D.C., Charleston, South Carolina, Savannah, Georgia, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and Miami.

Monday service will end and will originate in Jacksonville

Train 97 service on Tuesday, April 21 is canceled

Floridian Trains 40 & 41

The Floridian connects between Chicago and Tampa.

Train 40 will depart from Savannah, Georgia on Monday, April 20

Train 41, which departed on Saturday, April 18, will end in Savannah, Georgia.

Train 41 service on Tuesday, April 21 is canceled.

There will be limited bus service between Miami and Jacksonville for Silver Meteor and Floridians customers on Monday, April 20.

Auto Train - Train 52 & 53

Amtrak's Auto Train connects between Lorton, Virginia (Washington D.C. area) and Sanford, Florida. It is unique because people can travel with their vehicle, van, motorcycle, SUV, small boat, or jet-ski aboard the train.

Monday's train routes have been canceled

Train 98 - Halted in DeLand

FOX 35 received several phone calls and messages Monday morning from passengers aboard Train 98, part of Amtrak's Silver Meteor service, who reported being stopped on the tracks for several hours.

In a statement to FOX 35 on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for Amtrak confirmed that Train 98 was stopped north of DeLand, Florida, "for the safety of our passengers."

"Crews are working to get the train back on the move as quickly as possible to return to Miami, Fla.:

FOX 35 cameras captured at least one person being unloaded from the train and loaded into an ambulance. Details were not immediately available.

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The Amtrak spokesperson said in an email that passengers aboard Train 98 have been given snacks, drinks, and food from the lounge car. The train will be moved to Orlando where pizza will be available.

Amtrak said passengers would receive full refunds and travel vouchers.