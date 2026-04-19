Suspect arrested after fatally shooting man in attempt to shoot dog, Leesburg police say

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The Brief The shooting happened in the Leesburg area of Griffin Road and Tally Box Road. Matthew Pasco was taken into custody on Sunday after being wanted since Friday, police said.



A man is in custody after being wanted in the shooting of a dog owner in an attempt to shoot a dog during an attack, according to police.

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Matthew Pasco fatally shot a dog owner when his dog reportedly attacked a woman around a homeless camp on April 17 in the area of Griffin Road and Tally Box Road.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died, His name has not yet been released. The woman who was attacked by the dog was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Pasco was later taken into custody by the Leesburg Police Department on Sunday.

The shooting prompted area schools to be on lockdown as Pasco was believed to be considered armed and dangerous as officials searched for him.