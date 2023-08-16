Florida deputy dies after brief illness after over a decade of service: 'His absence from us today is a loss'

article

A member of the Volusia Sheriff's Office passed away Tuesday after a brief illness, the agency shared on Facebook.

Deputy Jason Lewis was a member of the Volusia Sheriff's Office since 2010 and served on the SWAT Team and Beach unit. The 45-year-old man was also a son, brother and father of two.

"On behalf of Sheriff Chitwood and the entire Volusia Sheriff’s Office, we send our sincere condolences to the family members, loved ones and friends who are grieving today," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "We also ask our community to take a moment to honor Deputy Lewis’ years of selfless service. His absence from us today is a loss for all of Volusia County."