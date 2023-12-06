'The reports keep coming': Florida deputies warning residents to beware of scammers who do this

Watch FOX 35 Live

From Facebook marketplace to robocalls, scammers consistently steal billions from Americans each year.

One Central Florida sheriff's office is once again reminding the community about what type of scam to watch out for.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) says when it comes to law enforcement scams – "the calls keep coming and they don't stop coming!"

Florida residents are being warned to beware of scammers who are impersonating the FCSO.

RELATED: New 'scam' alert issued for Florida residents across the state

What's the scam?

A person calls a resident and claims to be law enforcement stating that the victim has an active warrant and will be arrested unless they make an immediate payment over the phone.

The FCSO said they will never call residents and ask them for money or personal information.

What to do if you've been scammed?

The first thing you should do is report the call to the FCSO at 386-313-4911. Next, call your bank or credit card company immediately and dispute any suspicious charges.

You should also report the scam to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.