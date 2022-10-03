Florida deputies seek info several puppies abandoned in Flagler County neighborhood

article

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance after an adult male dog and several male puppies were found abandoned in the Huntington Village residential area.

Photos shared online show the brown and black puppies in a storage container.

Deputies said the Granada Animal Hospital has taken the dogs in if anyone would like to adopt one.

Anyone with information that can help with the case is asked to call 386-313-4911, email tips@flaglersheriff.com, or to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

According to Florida law, abandoning an animal is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of no more than $5,000, or by both imprisonment and a fine.